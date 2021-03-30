Sources: Mets offer to Francisco Lindor is for approximately 10 years, $325 million

Francisco Lindor smiling while tapping glove at spring training 2021 close crop

The Mets have offered star shortstop Francisco Lindor a contract of approximately ten years and $325 million, according to multiple industry sources.

One source cited that as the exact number of the offer, while another called it “pretty accurate.”

Lindor has not accepted the offer. He is working under a self-imposed Opening Day deadline to reach a deal. As of Monday night, the sides were not close to an agreement and did not feel a sense of momentum towards one.

This could change with one phone call, of course. Despite the current lack of energy around talks, nearly everyone in the industry seems to expect that a deal will get done. Can Lindor really walk away from that much money? Can the Mets really afford the PR hit of not signing him?

It’s questions like that that still lead to the suspicion that the sides will reach a deal. In order for that to happen, of course, they have to agree on a number, and that has simply not happened yet. As previously reported, the Mets and new owner Steve Cohen fully expect to invest significant money in a star player relatively soon, perhaps in the next year.

They want that player to be Lindor, and have shown that by extending an offer of more than double the richest contract in team history, David Wright’s eight year, $138 million pact.