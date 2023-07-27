Sources: Mets move closer to selling, while Yankees return to tentative buying

May 12, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher David Robertson (30) reacts after Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) is retired during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. / Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets are now exchanging names and trade concepts with other teams, according to multiple rival executives -- an indication that they are moving closer to becoming trade deadline sellers.

Still, the Mets front office continues to watch the games closely before making a final decision on which direction to take prior to the Aug. 1 deadline. Trade talks are not hot and heavy, but in the words of one source in the “pricing phase,” when teams feel each other out to see if there is a fit.

The Mets are rational about their chances to jump back into the Wild Card race, which stood at 17.8 percent before the start of Wednesday’s game at Yankee Stadium. They know they’re not dead -- but they are clear-eyed about being on life support.

Rivals see the Mets as increasingly likely to move free-agents-to-be Tommy Pham, David Robertson and Mark Canha, who is under team control next season through a club option. To date there has been minimal interest in, or dialogue about, pricey veterans Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.



Dec 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Brian Cashman speaks during a press conference at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports / © Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees, meanwhile, are now cautiously moving forward as buyers, according to league sources. As with the Mets, the front office is watching closely to see if they need to change direction. A sweep at the hands of the Orioles this weekend, for example, could sour Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner on the idea of spending prospects or money on a floundering team.

As of this moment, however, the Yankees are talking to other teams about left fielders and relievers, sources say. They are not expecting to add a catcher, despite Jose Trevino’s season-ending wrist injury.

In recent seasons, the Yankees have sought to become more left handed at the trade deadline, like in 2021 when they added Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo.

This time, sources say, they would be content with a righty-hitting left fielder to platoon with the likes of Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney.

To that end, an industry source pointed to Canha and Pham as fits for the Yankees. A second source said that the teams hadn’t yet engaged in serious dialogue about those players.