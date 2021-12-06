Sources: Mets managerial interviews have begun

Terry Collins, Mickey Callaway, Luis Rojas new Mets manager treated image

The Mets managerial interview process began in earnest at the outset of this week, with at least one interview taking place Monday and another scheduled for Tuesday, according to league sources.

One source said that the initial interviews are lasting as long as five hours apiece.

The list of candidates is as SNY reported Friday: Houston bench coach Joe Espada, longtime manager Buck Showalter, Tampa Bay bench coach Matt Quatraro, Pittsburgh bench coach Don Kelly, and former Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus.

Other names have come up in internal conversations, so it’s possible that another interview or two will occur (although neither Curtis Granderson nor David Wright is expected to interview).

Mets owner Steve Cohen is not involved in the first round of interviews. He is delegating to GM Billy Eppler and his baseball staff to identify and vet candidates and conduct preliminary interviews.