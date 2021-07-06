Sources: Mets don't want to trade top prospects this month

Zack Scott during scrum at Citi Field in grey shirt

In seeking upgrades at third base and in the starting rotation before the July 30 trade deadline, the Mets are reluctant to move what few high-end prospects they have.

"I don't consider anyone untouchable, but realistically, there's gonna be guys that we definitely prioritize and see as a big part of the future of the Mets,” acting GM Zack Scott said at Citi Field Monday.

To drill down a bit more specifically on that point: According to people with direct knowledge of the team’s thinking, the Mets do not want to trade catcher Francisco Alvarez, third baseman Brett Baty, pitcher Matt Allan, third baseman Mark Vientos, shortstop Ronny Mauricio or others in their Top 10 list.

Would they ultimately compromise and move one of the players listed above? We’re not in the business of foretelling the future, but we can tell you they’d very much like to avoid it.



One variable is the very involved new owner Steve Cohen. No one, including the Mets front office, can predict exactly what he will want to do when faced with the adrenaline of his first trade deadline. Because of that, we should tread especially lightly this year in making definitive predictions.

With Francisco Lindor locked in at shortstop for the next decade, Mauricio would seem the most moveable. But the Mets are increasingly optimistic that he will develop enough power to play a corner position in the major leagues. Waiting for that to play out could increase his value to both the Mets and other clubs in a trade down the road.

With the Mets also hoping not to exceed the $210 million luxury tax this year -- and their internal calculations are tighter than publicly available numbers, leaving slightly less than $10 million to spend -- it becomes tricky to add impact talent without giving up prospects. The Mets figure they can add a player making a prorated $15 million salary this year without exceeding the tax.

Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson’s luxury tax salary is $23 million. As reported last week, the Mets are considering him, but would have to either exceed the tax or find creative ways to move other contracts.

Minnesota starter Jose Berrios’ current prospect cost makes him less of a fit for the Mets’ current thinking.