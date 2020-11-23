Sources: Mets considering changes to executive search

Sandy Alderson treated light blue background

The Mets are working on slight modifications to their search for top baseball executives.

In recent days the team has weighed hiring one, not two, top executives, at least in the short term. In that scenario, team president Sandy Alderson could remain in charge of baseball operations, league sources told SNY.

Alderson is scheduled to brief the press at 4:30 p.m. Monday. He will likely provide greater detail on changes to the process, and where these internal discussions have led.

Word among potential candidates and plugged-in rivals is that there has been a perceptible shift since late last week.

The Mets’ initial idea was to hire two top executives, perhaps a president of baseball operations and a GM. But the Mets have ultimately decided not to interview Cleveland GM Mike Chernoff and almost certainly will not interview Oakland GM David Forst. Both would have been positioned for a promotion to a president of baseball operations title.

In some cases, the Mets have found it difficult to obtain permission to speak to rival executives. In other cases, prospective candidates have chosen not to be considered.

Former Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill remains the only known interview. MLB executive and former Mets pitcher Chris Young could be in the mix for a front office job, as could Tampa Bay executive Bobby Heck.