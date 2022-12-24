Sources: Mets concerned with Carlos Correa's physical

123
Robert Sanchez
·2 min read
Sep 5, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) at Yankee Stadium.
Sep 5, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets are concerned about Carlos Correa's physical, two league sources confirmed to SNY's Andy Martino.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was first to report the news that New York had raised concerns about the star's surgically repaired lower right leg.

The team is not currently responding to questions about the status of the 12-year, $315 million deal it agreed to with Correa early Wednesday morning. And Correa's agent, Scott Boras, was not immediately available for comment.

However, at Carlos Rodon's introductory news conference on Thursday, Boras, Rodon's agent as well, was asked about the situation revolving Correa's health and the issues that arose.

"There is no current issue with Carlos' health whatsoever," Boras said. "There's been a lot of discussions about backs and ankles. There's nothing about him that is currently any form of medical issue. All the conjecture and evaluation of him has been about physicians using their crystal ball for years to come."

The reason both the Mets and Giants have had pause over Correa's physical is due to the arthroscopic surgery he underwent in June 2014 to repair a fractured right fibula and minor ligament damage he suffered in the minor leagues as a 19-year-old.

Although Correa has never once went on the IL with right-leg problem, he did make reference to the hardware in his leg after a game on Sept. 20 where it appeared he injured that leg on a hard slide, saying "he just hit my plate" and that it "just kind of felt numb."

He missed no time after the incident.

Correa initially agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants, however, it fell through after the team flagged an issue with his medicals. The result was a stunning, late-night move by the Mets, who swooped in with their own mega-deal.

Of course, the other part of this story stems from Mets owner Steve Cohen publicly addressing the deal before the physical took place, telling the New York Post, "We needed one more thing, and this is it."

Because of that, it would be difficult for the Mets to back out of the deal completely if they really are turned off by Correa's physical as public comments on pending agreements might persuade an arbitrator to side with the player in a grievance.

Although, the two sides could agree to a restructuring of the deal which could include language saying that some of the money would not be guaranteed if Correa misses a set amount of time with a specific leg problem, but Boras would likely fight any attempt to alter the deal.

