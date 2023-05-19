Sources: Mets calling up former Yankees All-Star Gary Sanchez

Sep 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez (24) in action against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a big series win against the best team in baseball, the Mets are adding more power to their lineup: The team is calling up catcher Gary Sanchez from Triple-A Syracuse, league sources told SNY.

Sanchez, a two-time All-Star for the Yankees, signed a minor league deal with the Mets earlier this month. He had the right to opt-out of his contract on Friday.

In seven games for Syracuse, Sanchez had a 1.077 OPS. Perhaps as important, the reports on his defense were strong, leading the Mets to believe he could form a quality catching tandem with rookie Francisco Alvarez.

Sanchez, 30, hit 138 home runs in seven seasons as a Yankee, but his production began to fizzle. Prior to last season, the Yanks traded him to Minnesota in the Josh Donaldson trade. He posted a .659 OPS for the Twins, hitting 16 home runs.

Sanchez went unsigned this year until spring training, then opted out of a minor league deal with San Francisco. After that, the Mets -- whose general manager, Billy Eppler, was a Yankees assistant GM for much of Sanchez’s time as a top prospect there -- scooped him up.

Now Sanchez will have an opportunity to prove that he can stick with the team. In the short term, that will be easy, but when injured catchers Omar Narvaez and Tomas Nido return, the Mets will face a roster crunch.

Of the four, only Alvarez can be optioned to the minor leagues. Alvarez has struggled at the plate during his callup, but has won strong reviews from pitchers and the coaching staff.



