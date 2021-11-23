Sources: Mets among several teams in on Javier Baez, who could sign before Dec. 2

Javier Baez treated art with Mets dropping bat after homer 2021

The Mets remain involved in the Javier Baez sweepstakes, which includes several teams and could be resolved by the expected MLB lockout at the beginning of December, according to league sources.

Multiple agents and executives have speculated over the past week that Baez and potential Yankees target Corey Seager in particular could choose a team in advance of a potential work stoppage. On Tuesday, sources spoke of a continued momentum to their free agencies.

Neither Baez nor the Mets has made any secret of their mutual interest. Steve Cohen enjoyed getting to know Baez after the team’s trade deadline acquisition of him; Baez, in turn, came to appreciate Cohen’s vision for the team and desire to build a winning culture.

Baez is also close with Francisco Lindor, and has already shown a willingness to change positions in order to play with Lindor

Since Billy Eppler began work as Mets general manager last Thursday night, talks with Baez’s camp have continued. The Mets are not alone in pursuing Baez, and could receive an answer in the coming days.