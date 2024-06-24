SOURCES: Manchester United Are Not In Talks To Sign Alvaro Morata

Despite reports in recent days, Manchester United are not currently in talks to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. The Spanish forward is expected to leave the club this summer in search of a new challenge, and has been linked to United nearly every summer since 2016.

We understand that despite reports suggesting Manchester United were in talks for the player, there has yet to be any sort of contact. United have made contact for centre-forwards in recent weeks as they look to provide competition and cover for Rasmus Hojlund next season, but our understanding is that Morata is not part of the forwards the club have contacted.

United Not In Talks For Morata:

Joshua Zirkzee is a significant target, but a deal is difficult due to the player’s preference at the moment being given to AC Milan. Another forward United like is Maximilian Beier from Hoffeinheim. The club has been in contact with the reps of the 21-year-old in the last ten days, but there have yet to be any formal offers.

United are taking their time in deciding which players to bring in this summer, and it seems they are moving away from the old veteran striker plan the club used to have under the Glazer’s ownership. Morata is the type of signing the club would perhaps have made in previous windows, but INEOS seems to be profiling younger profiles to try and boost the squad.

Jarrad Branthwaite remains the club’s priority right now, and another formal bid is anticipated to be sent by United in the coming days. The Everton defender wants the move according to Fabrizio Romano, and views the chance to play for United as a huge one in regards to his career.

