SOURCES: Manchester United Are Interested In Corinthians Winger Wesley Gassova

Manchester United have been linked to Corinthians winger Wesley Gassova in the last number of hours, and our sources at AttackingFootball can confirm the club are interested in the 19-year-old. There is yet to be any sort of formal offer from the English side, and they do face competition from other clubs across Europe, as previously reported by Matteo Moretto.

United are aiming to become smart in the market under the guidance of the new owners INEOS, and the South American market is something they have highlighted as something they want to improve in. In recent seasons, United have missed out on the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, who have both gone on to be sold for £100 million plus despite being available for below £20 million when they were playing in Ecuador and Argentina, respectively.

United Admire Wesley Gassova:

Wesley is one of the most highly rated young players in Brazil, and he has scored five goals and delivered two assists in 26 games this season. United will face competition for his signature, specifically from the Premier League, with West Ham United also showing a keen admiration for the player. His preferred position is on the left-wing, but he has played games on the opposite wing and up front during his short career so far.

He has a contract with Corinthians until June 2027 and is expected to become the next export out of the Brazilian League in recent years, following in the footsteps of Endrick and Vitor Roque.

He could become one of the first players from the league to make the switch to the Premier League, with fellow Brazilian Estevao also rumoured to be close to joining the league and signing for Chelsea.

United’s interest at the moment is not viewed as advanced, and they are yet to make a formal approach for the player. As Matteo Moretto revealed earlier today, West Ham’s initial offer was rejected, which means the situation remains open for all the clubs currently vying for the Brazilian Wonder Kids signature.

