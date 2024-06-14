SOURCES: Manchester United Face Premier League Competition for Maximilian Beier

Manchester United admire Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, but they are not alone in their interest for the 21-year-old striker. AttackingFootball sources have been told there are several clubs within the Premier League with significant interest in the striker, who has a rumoured €32.5m release clause in his contract at Hoffeinheim.

Clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham are the others linked with the player, who rose to true prominence in the first team at Hoffenheim this season, scoring 16 goals in 32 games. Manchester United will be looking for reasonably cheap deals to fill in the void left by Anthony Martial up front this season, with Joshua Zirkzee another rumoured target. The Dutch striker would cost United around £35m, which shows the type of bracket they are shopping in for that position.

United Face Competition For Maximilian Beier:

Liverpool are another club who could sign a new striker, with Diogo Jota’s injury issues last season a cause for concern, especially for new manager Arne Slot who will be hoping to hit the ground running. Tottenham Hotspur may be an enticing choice for the players development, as he could be given the role of starting striker at the club, with Heung Min Son taking his place back in his preferred position on the left-wing.

There are no formal offers of any kind for the player as of yet, but with a release clause so cheap, there would be no surprise if bids came this summer to try and lure him away from the Bundesliga. Manchester United are likely to try and sign Joshua Zirkzee, provided he doesn’t sign for AC Milan in the coming days, and Ivan Toney has also been named as an alternative striker option.

Rasmus Hojlund is expected to be the starting option for the club next season, but depth will be important as it was something Erik ten Hag lacked in that position last season. United were prepared to pay the release clause of Benjamin Sesko last week before the player committed his future to RB Leipzig. The Slovenian is a striker the club have tracked for a long time.

Beier’s future is expected to be resolved after EURO 2024, as he was named in the Germany squad for the upcoming tournament. The 21-year-old could feature tonight in the opening game against Scotland.

