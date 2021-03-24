NBA Trade Deadline: Knicks not into Andre Drummond?

Andre Drummond black jersey

A note on the Knicks and Andre Drummond:

The Cavaliers and Drummond are reportedly headed for divorce, whether it’s via trade or via buyout.

Several reports have stated that the Knicks are interested in Drummond.

Like Lonzo Ball, I don’t get the sense that there is a consensus among the Knicks about adding Drummond.

There is at least one prominent voice among the Knicks who is in favor of acquiring Drummond. But, per SNY sources, a majority of organization doesn’t see Drummond as a fit.

If Drummond is on a multi-year deal in New York, you’d think that the club would look to trade Mitchell Robinson.

It’s worth noting that Tom Thibodeau has been incredibly complimentary of Robinson. He’s committed to putting Robinson back in the starting lineup now that he’s returned from a five-week absence following a fractured hand.

So it seems like Thibodeau is a fan of Robinson’s – another reason that New York is unlikely to add Drummond.

Reports state that Drummond is likely to be bought out with the Lakers and Nets as most likely landing spots.