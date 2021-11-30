Sources: LSU expected to hire Notre Dame's Brian Kelly as its next head coach

LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame's Brian Kelly as its next head coach, sources tell Yahoo Sports. An announcement on the hiring could be made as early as Tuesday.

Kelly is in his 11th season at Notre Dame and has a 92–39 record at the school. The Fighting Irish are in the conversation to make the College Football Playoff this year after an 11-win season. They were ranked No. 6 by the CFP selection committee last week and had a bye on Saturday.

The Tigers had agreed to part ways with former coach Ed Orgeron on Oct. 17 but kept him on to finish out the regular season. His tenure ended Saturday with an upset win over Texas A&M in Baton Rouge.