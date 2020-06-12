Sources: Legitimate support within Knicks organization for Kenny Atkinson as head coach

There is legitimate internal support within the Knicks organization for Kenny Atkinson as next head coach, sources tell SNY's Ian Begley.

While Atkinson has internal support, both Mike Woodson and interim head coach Mike Miller are still expected to interview for the position.

Mark Jackson and Jason Kidd both have fans in the organization, but it's unclear at this point whether they will interview for the job.

While Atkinson has support, agents and other coaches with a vested interest in the Knicks' search still see Tom Thibodeau as the most likely hire if team president Leon Rose decides not to bring back Miller as head coach.

... more to come ...