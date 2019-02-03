Sources: LeBron James will not play Saturday night against the Warriors

LeBron James led the Lakers past the Clippers on Thursday night. (AP)

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will not play Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors in an effort to manage his return from a strained left groin, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

‪The organization is proceeding on the side of caution as it works the 15-time All-Star back into the fold.‬ James played just over 40 minutes in the Lakers’ 123-120 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

‪James, 34, missed 17 games with the injury, but scored 24 points on 9-of-22 shooting with 14 rebounds and nine assists in his return. He did make the trip to the Bay Area on Saturday night.‬

While James was sidelined, the Lakers went 6-11 and fell out of the top eight playoff spots in the Western Conference.

James is averaging 27.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists in his 16th NBA season.

