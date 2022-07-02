Sources: Lakers, Nets discussing Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in discussions on a trade package that would send star point guard Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn in exchange for star point guard Kyrie Irving, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

There’s palpable optimism that an agreement can be struck between the two sides this offseason, but there remain a few hurdles, sources said.

Draft compensation is an ongoing talking point for the Nets and they want shooting guard Joe Harris — who is recovering from left ankle surgery — and his remaining $38.6 million owed over the next two years included in the deal, sources said.

The Lakers have been disinclined to the inclusion of Harris, and are instead seeking the insertion of sharpshooter Seth Curry as part of the arrangement, sources said.

Curry is on an expiring $8.5 million deal.

The Nets maintain discussions have only been preliminary at this point, sources said.

Irving, 30, and Westbrook, 33, used their player options to opt into the final year of their deals for the 2022-23 season, valued at $36.5 million and $47 million, respectively.

The Nets are not expected to be rushed into a deal and will continue conversing the complex specifics with the Lakers on an Irving-Westbrook swap. Brooklyn is also listening to proposals from nearly half of the league attempting to make a play on Kevin Durant, who requested a trade at the start of free agency.