Sources: Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has torn meniscus in left knee

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has a torn meniscus in his left knee, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Ball was diagnosed with the injury at the end of the season and has gone through recovery options to treat the minor injury and find the best route for his long-term future, league sources said. Ball is expected to be ready for the start of the season, league sources said.

Ball had a positive meeting with Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka at the end of the season, and has demonstrated a commitment to their direction this offseason. Ball has spent time this summer working in the Lakers’ facility and has had film sessions with Johnson, continuing to immerse himself as a focal point of the franchise.

Ball, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, played 52 games for the Lakers, averaging 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

He missed a total of 30 games his rookie season because of a sprained MCL and contusion in his left knee.

The Lakers are expected to be major participants when free agency begins Sunday at midnight ET with the potential to create enough cap room to acquire two stars. Paul George and LeBron James are believed to be among the franchise’s top free-agent priorities.

