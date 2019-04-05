Sources: LaVar Ball still calling the shots for Lonzo

It seemed as if Lonzo Ball were taking full control of his career by shaking the grip of his father — LaVar Ball — and ridding himself of a business partner who allegedly stole millions from him.

That appears to be half true.

The plan was for the Los Angeles Lakers’ second-year guard to become his own man, but LaVar Ball has re-emerged as the shot-caller in orchestrating his son’s next pivotal move, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

LaVar Ball has since met with a few NBA agents on his son’s behalf and CAA is viewed as the favorite to gain control of the point guard’s career, sources said.

But there are concerns from respective agents with LaVar’s involvement and where the family stands financially with the failed Big Baller Brand, sources said.

In the process of vetting agent candidates during meetings, LaVar is inquiring if the agencies have the power to pair his three sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo — on the same NBA team, sources said.

LaMelo, the youngest son, may have an NBA future, but middle son LiAngelo is not viewed as an NBA-caliber player. Multiple agents have reached out to gauge the interest of Lonzo Ball, sources said, but most became uninterested once notified LaVar is still running the show.

The former No. 2 overall pick and agent Harrison Gaines, an up-and-comer in the profession and the lone representative of Ball to this point, mutually agreed recently to part ways.

"Harrison has always had my back and although we will no longer be working together after mutually deciding to part ways, our relationship will always be bigger than basketball," Ball said in a statement to ESPN.

Lonzo Ball’s next agent will not only be responsible for directing the next phase of his basketball career, but also will be instrumental in trying to secure a shoe endorsement deal.

Ball is suing former Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for damages up to $2 million. By going against the grain after turning pro and starting a company that would produce its own shoes, Ball bypassed a lucrative multimillion-dollar shoe deal from an established brand that he might not be able to recoup after two subpar NBA seasons.

In early March, the 21-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury. He last played in January, and in 47 games this season, he averaged 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

The Balls are headed in a new direction, but it appears the same voice is operating the transition.

