Sources: Kris Bryant was not an option for Mets at trade deadline

Kris Bryant batting helmet on in dugout, smiling

When Kris Bryant hit two home runs against the Mets on Tuesday -- and Javy Baez sat on the injured list -- it was natural for fans to ask if New York traded for the wrong Cubs position player.

Well, as I reported on BNNY Wednesday, it turns out that Bryant was not actually a possibility for the Mets.

According to a person familiar with the Cubs’ thinking, the team did not like the Mets’ second-tier prospects as a fit for Bryant. San Francisco eventually got him for two prospects who were not in MLB.com’s top five in their system, one of whom was not in the top ten.

Because the Cubs didn’t love what they saw in this tier of the Mets’ system, they never even exchanged names with the Mets on Bryant. There was no traction whatsoever.

The Mets did, according to a source, briefly pursue a more creative idea, which would have been a blockbuster: Acquiring Bryant, Baez, closer Craig Kimbrel and starter Trevor Williams for multiple top prospects.

With the Cubs not biting, the Mets dealt for Baez and Williams for 2020 first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong.