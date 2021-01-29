Sources: Knicks still keeping an eye on potential trade for Bulls' Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine on court in black Bulls jersey

Over the summer, we noted that the Knicks and Nets were both doing background work on Zach LaVine’s situation in Chicago to be prepared for the possibility of the Bulls listening to trade offers for the young guard.

Obviously, now that Brooklyn has traded for James Harden, you can count the Nets out on LaVine. But as the 2021 trade deadline approaches, the Knicks are still keeping an eye on LaVine’s situation in Chicago, per SNY sources.

LaVine can be a free agent in 2022. So you can be sure that the Knicks are among many teams monitoring the dynamic between the Bulls and their young star. It’s unclear if Chicago is open to listening to offers on LaVine, who will likely command a max contract as a free agent.



Entering play Friday, LaVine is averaging 27 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Bulls (7-10).

He’s shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc and 50 percent from the field.

New Bulls president Arturas Karsinovas, per NBC’s KC Johnson, has made it clear that future cap flexibility is a key for him. That element and the situation around the Bulls and LaVine is explained in detail in this story last month from Johnson.

At the very least, the LaVine situation is something to keep an eye on between now and the March 25 trade deadline. And it’s something the Knicks are continuing to monitor.

If Chicago decided to engage on LaVine trade talks, the Knicks have five first-round picks over the next three drafts, so they can offer the Bulls significant draft capital. The Bulls, you’d think, would seek another young star in return for LaVine.