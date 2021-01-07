Sources: Knicks have recently touched base with free agent Taj Gibson

Taj Gibson dunking over Steven Adams

Something to keep an eye on with the Knicks: when New York declined the team option on Taj Gibson’s 2020-21 contract in November, there was mutual interest in a Gibson returning to the team.

The Knicks didn’t re-sign Gibson in the offseason. But they are still keeping an eye on him. The Knicks have touched base with Gibson recently, per SNY sources, and are among the teams keeping Gibson on their radar. A few contenders also have Gibson, an 11-year veteran, on their radar, SNY sources say.

Some with the Knicks like the idea of bringing Gibson in because of the role he played on and off the court for New York last season. Gibson was seen as a mentor to Mitchell Robinson.





Gibson also has a long history with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. He played for Thibodeau in Chicago and Minnesota.

To sign Gibson, the Knicks would need to waive a player on the 15-man roster. New York currently has two centers on the roster (Robinson and Nerlens Noel). But Noel has missed the past two games with ankle and knee injuries. His availability for Friday’s game is unclear. Power forward Omari Spellman also has also missed much of the season due to a knee ailment.

Earlier Wednesday, Knicks Film School reported that Gibson’s name has come up with the Knicks. KnicksFanTV also hinted at a Knicks-Gibson reunion, reporting that there is mutual interest.