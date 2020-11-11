Sources: Some in Knicks organization wary of giving up too many assets in Chris Paul trade

Chris Paul treated art in Thunder uniform

A few Knicks notes as we get closer to the draft, trades and free agency:

CHRIS PAUL:

ESPN reported that Phoenix and the Thunder have been talking about a potential Chris Paul trade. Paul has been linked to the Knicks as well and there are people in the organization who feel Paul can help jump-start their desire to build a winning culture and can help their young players.

But there is a concern about the amount of assets New York would have to surrender to trade for Paul.

Some MSG people are wary of giving up too many assets in a Paul deal because they want to ensure that New York has enough capital in place for a future trade for another high-profile player, SNY sources say.

It’s unclear what Oklahoma City would ask for in a deal to acquire Paul, but if Phoenix and other teams are involved in the bidding, that would presumably drive up the price.

We detailed here what New York could offer OKC in a trade for Paul.

Milwaukee and Philadelphia have been tied to Paul trades in different reports.

It’s fair to assume that Paul himself will have a say in where he ends up. In previous trades of star players (Paul George, Russell Westbrook), OKC’s Sam Presti sent a player to one of his desired destinations.

If the Suns trade for Paul, it would be another sign of their commitment to competing with Devin Booker as the face of their franchise. For the Knicks fans holding out hope of Booker coming to New York, it’s fair to assume that a Paul trade would also lower the odds of Booker asking to be traded from Phoenix.

WHAT ABOUT WESTBROOK?

ESPN reported that Westbrook and James Harden have concerns about the future of the Rockets franchise. As we noted last month, agents with top guards in the market believe the Knicks will gauge the cost for a Westbrook trade if he becomes available.

The Knicks also are open to using their cap space to take on undesirable contracts.

Westbrook is owed roughly $130 million over the next three seasons, though he doesn’t seem to qualify as the kind of player who would be moved in a straight salary dump.

Neither is Paul, who is owed more than $80 million over the next two seasons.

The Knicks probably have several different scenarios in place as the start of the offseason approaches.

Their cap space will hinge, in part, on what they decide to do with the options on non-guaranteed deals for Bobby Portis, Wayne Ellington, Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock.