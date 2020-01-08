Sources: Knicks not fully committed to selling at NBA trade deadline

Ian Begley, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Something worth noting on the trade deadline: Several teams in touch with the Knicks recently came away with the impression that they aren't solely focused on acquiring draft picks, expiring contracts or young players who have struggled with other teams in trades.

Those teams say the Knicks have shown an interest in acquiring starter-level players who can help the team in the short-term and in future seasons, per sources.

That's interesting to note because the Knicks are 10-27, tied for the third-worst record in the NBA, and the front office faces a tenuous future because of the team's poor play.

As we've noted before, teams have expressed interest in Dennis Smith Jr., Marcus Morris and Bobby Portis. The Knicks surely have had conversations about several other players as well. The Timberwolves are among the teams who have expressed interest in Smith Jr. The New York Post reported that the Sixers are monitoring Morris' market. Opposing teams expect both teams in Los Angeles to also keep an eye on Morris.

Another factor in any Morris deal? Some members of the Knicks organization believe Morris has long-term value with the club, SNY sources say. They have been impressed by his play and his leadership during the season and see him as a valuable player on the team they're hoping to rebuild.