Sources: Knicks will not extend qualifying offers to Emmanuel Mudiay, Luke Kornet

The Knicks appear to be freeing up as much cap space as possible for the upcoming free agency frenzy.

Sources confirmed to SNY Insider Ian Begley on Wednesday that the Knicks will not extend qualifying offers to Emmanuel Mudiay or Luke Kornet.

Begley notes that the Knicks never had any plans to extend a qualifying offer to Mudiay because it would have prohibited them from having enough cap space for two max players.

In 81 games with the Knicks, Mudiay averaged 13.2 points and 3.9 assists per game. He started 42 games for the Knicks this past season, averaging a career-best 14.8 points per game. The former seventh-overall pick in the 2015 draft will now become an unrestricted free agent.

Kornet appeared in 66 games for the Knicks over the last two seasons, averaging 6.9 points per game while shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc.

With Kevin Durant reportedly declining his $31 million player option on Wednesday and reports coming out that the Knicks will meet with both Durant and Kawhi Leonard, things seem to be heating up as June 30th, the first day that teams can communicate with free agents, approaches.