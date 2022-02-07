Sources: Knicks expected to have interest in trading for CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum pre-game free throws

Opposing teams expect the Knicks to have interest in trading for Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, SNY sources confirm.

Teams expect the Blazers to listen to offers on McCollum in the wake of their decision to move Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers for future flexibility.

McCollum, 30, has established himself as one of the top guards in the NBA while playing in Portland with Damian Lillard.

McCollum is in the first year of a three-year, $100 million contract.

New York has several players under contract who can be combined in an offer to make the trade work. It's fair to assume that Portland would covet at least one of the Knicks' young promising prospects or draft compensation in two-team trade.



The Knicks are also looking into ways open up a spot in the rotation for Cam Reddish this week.

Reddish has appeared in three of seven games since being cleared to play by the team, logging just 20 minutes. Most of those minutes have been garbage time.

Marc Stein first reported the Knicks' interest in McCollum on his Substack.

The Knicks had internal discussions on McCollum ahead of the 2021 trade deadline.

Other notes:

The Blazers are also among the teams who have continued interest in Detroit's Jerami Grant, SNY sources confirm. The Pistons, as SNY reported Sunday, are among the teams with a degree of interest in Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson.

The Athletic first reported Portland as a remaining suitor for Grant.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m.