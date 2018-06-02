Sources: Klay Thompson has high left ankle sprain, significant bruising, but striving to play in Game 2

OAKLAND, Calif. — Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is suffering from a high left ankle sprain and significant bruising in the ankle, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Thompson still plans to play in Game 2 of the Finals on Sunday night, league sources said, despite needing around-the-clock treatment on the ankle and some lingering uncertainty about its fitness moving forward.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is helped off the floor during the first half of Game 1 Thursday night. (AP)

Thompson suffered the injury on a scary collision in Game 1 on Thursday night when Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith undercut him. Thompson was able to return to the game after tests, and scored 24 points in 45 minutes and helped lead the Warriors to a 124–114 victory.

Thompson, a four-time All-Star, has been tasked to serve as a leader for the Warriors as one of the top two-way players in the league.

The Warriors also have listed forward Andre Iguodala as doubtful for Game 2. He has missed Golden State’s past five playoff games.

