Sources: Kevin O'Connell among members of coaching staff interviewing with Rivera

In the wake of the Ron Rivera hiring, at least a handful of the current Redskins staff will be given the opportunity to interview with Rivera, sources told NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson.

I am told Ron Rivera has already met with Kevin O'Connell, Randy Jordan, and Nate Kaczor. Nothing official aside from them meeting. #httr #redskins @NBCSWashington — Julie Donaldson (@JDonaldsonNBCS) January 1, 2020

The headliner here is offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, the highly regarded offensive coordinator. He took over play-calling responsibilities when Jay Gruden was let go in October.

As Donaldson points out, the staffing situation is still developing as Rivera works to put together his own staff and members of this season's Redskins' coaching staff consider their options.

Clarification on direction and moves of Redskins will be addressed when Ron Rivera speaks to the media tomorrow 2pm. We will broadcast it Live. Santana Moss joins me on set @NBCSWashington, we also have you for Redskins 💯 5pm. #httr #redskins — Julie Donaldson (@JDonaldsonNBCS) January 1, 2020

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rivera was bringing on Jack Del Rio as the defensive coordinator.

