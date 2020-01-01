Sources: Kevin O'Connell among members of coaching staff interviewing with Rivera

Mike Stearman

This story has been updated.

In the wake of the Ron Rivera hiring, at least a handful of the current Redskins staff will be given the opportunity to interview with Rivera, sources told NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The headliner here is offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, the highly regarded offensive coordinator. He took over play-calling responsibilities when Jay Gruden was let go in October. 

As Donaldson points out, the staffing situation is still developing as Rivera works to put together his own staff and members of this season's Redskins' coaching staff consider their options. 

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rivera was bringing on Jack Del Rio as the defensive coordinator.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Sources: Kevin O'Connell among members of coaching staff interviewing with Rivera originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

What to Read Next