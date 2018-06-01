Source: Kevin Love will not be suspended for leaving bench area during Game 1 altercation

The NBA will not suspend Kevin Love for leaving the bench area in the closing seconds of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a league source told Yahoo Sports.

The league reviewed the play on Friday and determined that Love initially stepped on the floor to protest a foul call against teammate Tristan Thompson. When an altercation between Thompson and Draymond Green broke out, Love immediately retreated to the bench area.

Kevin Love works against the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. (Getty Images)

Love, who returned to the Cavaliers lineup after sitting out Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals while in the concussion protocol, posted 21 points and 13 rebounds in 39 minutes in Cleveland’s 124-114 Game 1 loss.

Love, 29, has averaged 14.3 points and 10.2 rebounds and shot 32.6 percent from 3-point range in 18 games this postseason.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Bolt’s perfect Olympic record forever tarnished

• Ugly ‘secret’ of NFL’s ‘alternate’ cheerleaders exposed

• Which first-round QB is already ‘blowing people away’?

• Belichick has perfect answer when asked about ‘fun’

