Sources: Kevin Durant agrees to 2-year, $61.5M deal to return to Warriors

The Warriors are keeping their core intact with Kevin Durant’s return. (AP)

Free-agent star Kevin Durant has agreed to a two-year, $61.5 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The second year of the deal is a player option, league sources said, allowing Durant the option to return to the free-agent market in the summer of 2019.

Durant, the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP, helped lead the Warriors to back-to-back championships in his two seasons with the franchise and had been public about his plan to re-sign.

Durant, 29, averaged 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists last season.

Durant, the NBA’s 2014 MVP and a nine-time All-Star, joined the Warriors in 2016 after nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise. Durant’s commitment means the return of the league’s most formidable core of Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

