Sources: Kelly Oubre Jr., Hornets finalizing multiyear deal

Free agent wing Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets are finalizing an agreement on a multiyear deal, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The final numbers are still being ironed out, but his annual salary is expected to exceed $12 million, sources said.

In a free agent landscape in which cap space is drying up, Oubre Jr. is securing one of the few remaining deal structures that is above the midlevel exception of $9.5 million.

Oubre Jr., 25, will be in prime position for major payday at the conclusion of this deal as he’ll only be in his late 20s.

Last season with the Golden State Warriors, Oubre Jr. averaged 15.4 points, six rebounds and 30.7 minutes per game over 55 games (50 starts). The 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft, Oubre Jr. has averaged 11.5 points per game (on 43/33/76 shooting splits) over six seasons.

The 6-foot-7 wing will join his fourth team in four seasons. The athletic and versatile defender had a career season with the Phoenix Suns in 2019-20, averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He split the 2018-19 season with the Washington Wizards and Suns.

He was traded to the Warriors before last season shortly after Klay Thompson tore his Achilles.

The Warriors drafted forward Jonathan Kuminga with the seventh overall selection of this year's draft, making Oubre Jr. expendable.

