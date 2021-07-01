Sources: Kawhi Leonard to miss rest of Western Conference finals, not ruled out of possible NBA Finals appearance

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of the remainder of the Western Conference finals series against the Phoenix Suns, league sources said.

Leonard sustained a knee injury in the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz and has been sidelined with a right knee sprain since.

However, Leonard could still play in the NBA Finals, should the Clippers advance, as he has not been ruled out for the rest of the season. He has been rehabbing the injury in L.A. and is progressing in his recovery.

If Los Angeles wins the West, Leonard's camp and the Clippers will meet after the Suns series to determine whether Leonard will play in the Finals.

Sources: My @NBATV report on the plan for Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and the possibility of returning to postseason action. pic.twitter.com/eS7ZVVSRZv — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2021

