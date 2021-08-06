Sources: Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with Clippers

Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard is re-signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Terms of the deal are still being finalized.

Leonard had surgery on his partially torn right ACL, and there is no timetable for the two-time NBA Finals MVP's return. He could miss a substantial portion of the 2021-22 season.

The five-time All-Star averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game over 52 games (34.1 minutes per game) this past season before suffering the ACL injury in the Western Conference semifinals. Without Leonard, the Clippers advanced to the Western Conference finals where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Leonard declined his $36 million option to enter free agency, but had been expected to work out a new deal to keep him in Los Angeles paired with Paul George, who joined Leonard with the Clippers two summers ago. George signed a maximum contract extension before the 2020-21 season.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with the Clippers. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

