SOURCES: Juventus To Beat Liverpool In Race To Sign Michele Di Gregorio

Liverpool have been looking for a new goalkeeper in recent weeks, which could point towards the fact that Caoimhin Kelleher could be set to leave the club in the coming months. One of the goalkeepers Liverpool have been linked to is Michele Di Gregorio from Monza.

The goalkeeper has been linked to Juventus since May, when Fabrizio Romano announced a deal was close to being finalised, but since then Liverpool have begun to show significant interest in the Italian goalkeeper. We understand the English club are definitely interested in the goalkeeper, but Juventus are already at an advanced stage for the 26-year-old.

Juve Set To Sign Di Gregorio:

Juve can offer the player a starting position at the club, which is something Liverpool are currently unable to do. Alisson will remain at Anfield next season despite significant interest from Saudi Arabia, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr, and Di Gregorio would likely have to play the role Caoimhin Keller is currently playing, which is not something that currently interests him.

A deal for the Monza man is set to cost Juventus €20m. Liverpool have been linked to a number of keepers in the last number of days, and their interest in Di Gregorio points towards Kelleher’s time at the club coming to an end. The 25-year-old has a number of clubs showing significant admiration for his talents, especially after having such a fine season in the absence of Alisson for the club last season.

Di Gregorio is a player of interest for Liverpool, but the race is not one they’re expected to win in the coming weeks.

