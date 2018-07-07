Sources: Jusuf Nurkic agrees to 4-year deal worth up to $53M with Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic averaged 14.3 points, nine rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season. (Getty Images)

Restricted free agent Jusuf Nurkic has reached agreement on a four-year deal worth up to $53 million to re-sign with the Portland Trail Blazers, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Nurkic has established himself as part of the Blazers’ core alongside Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum since being traded to Portland by the Denver Nuggets in February 2017. In 79 games last season, the skilled 7-footer averaged 14.3 points, nine rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Nurkic, 23, was acquired by the Nuggets with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft and spent two-plus seasons in Denver.

The Blazers were swept in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs by the New Orleans Pelicans.

