Sources: Jets haven’t had Marcus Maye trade talks

In response a report from the New York Daily News claiming that the Jets have shopped safety Marcus Maye, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation tell PFT that the Jets have done, and are doing, no such thing.

“Beyond fake news,” one source said, under the condition of anonymity, given the sensitivity of the situation.

When it comes to trade talks, context becomes critical. If a team calls another team about trading for a player, and if the team doesn’t immediately hang up the phone, the team isn’t “shopping” the player. As one source explained it, other teams have had interest in Maye. At least one team currently does. But the Jets have not engaged in talks about trading Maye; a team calling with interest doesn’t amount to trade talks.

It’s possible that the Daily News report comes from a team that hopes to poison the relationship between Maye and the Jets in the hopes of sparking a trade. Regardless, the Jets haven’t and aren’t engaged in trade talks or otherwise shopping him.

Maye, a second-round pick in 2017, enters the final year of his rookie contract, at a base salary of $1.358 million.

