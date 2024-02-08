Sources: Jets' director of player personnel, Chad Alexander, leaving to become Chargers' assistant general manager

The Jets will have yet another front office vacancy to fill this offseason as Chad Alexander, Gang Green’s director of player personnel, is leaving his position to take a promotion with the Los Angeles Chargers and become their new assistant general manager, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes.

Alexander spent the last five seasons in New York as the team’s director of player personnel where he worked closely with general manager Joe Douglas and assistant general manager Rex Hogan who is also not returning to the Jets next season after the two sides mutually agreed to part ways last month.

Hughes described both Alexander and Hogan as Douglas’ right and left hands so it will be interesting how both positions are filled.

The trio of Douglas, Hogan and Alexander oversaw the Player Personnel Department and were responsible, in collaboration with the Jets’ scouting staff, for drafting players like Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, among others in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gardner and Wilson ended up winning Defensive and Offensive Rookie of the Year awards, respectively, marking just the third time in NFL history that a team has had both in the same year.

Prior to joining Gang Green, Alexander spent two decades with the Baltimore Ravens’ organization, joining the ranks in 1999. During that time Alexander worked as an area scout, pro scout, personnel assistant and assistant director of pro personnel, a title he had for the final nine seasons in Baltimore.