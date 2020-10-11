Sources: Jets' Breshad Perriman not expected to play Sunday against Cardinals

Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman is not expected to play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Perriman has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers, and was previously listed as doubtful.

In two games with the team he has made five receptions for 29 yards. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with $6 million guaranteed with the Jets during this past offseason.

The 2015 first round pick out of UCF had his best season in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making 36 receptions for 645 yards and six touchdowns.