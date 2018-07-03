Sources: Jeff Green agrees to 1-year, $2.5M deal with Wizards

Jeff Green averaged 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 78 games for the Cavs last season. (AP)

Free-agent forward Jeff Green has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal to join the Washington Wizards, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Green had discussed a potential deal with several other teams, including the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers, but the Wizards made an aggressive push to finalize an agreement Tuesday to solidify their frontcourt depth.

Green, 31, is coming off a solid season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 78 games. He emerged as a starter during the Cavaliers’ postseason run to the NBA Finals. At 6-foot-9, Green is a versatile two-way player.

In 10 seasons with Oklahoma City’s franchise, Boston, Memphis, the Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando and Cleveland, Green has averaged 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds.

He was drafted fifth overall in 2007 out of Georgetown.

