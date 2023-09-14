Sources: Exact nature of Jasson Dominguez UCL surgery to be determined during procedure

Sep 5, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) stands on second after hitting a double in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees rookie phenom Jasson Dominguez needs reconstructive elbow surgery, but the exact nature of that procedure will be determined during the surgery.

The final report that the Yankees received on Dominguez says that the procedure to repair Dominguez’s torn UCL, which will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister, will "likely be a combination" of Tommy John and a bracing procedure, according to a person with direct knowledge of the report. The final determination, the source said, will be made during the surgery itself.

Meister is known as an expert on the internal bracing procedure, and performed that surgery on Red Sox infielder Trevor Story, who returned after just seven months.

The fact that Dominguez needs the UCL reconstruction means that he could miss as many as nine-to-10 months, though there is some optimism that he could return closer to Memorial Day.

Phillies star Bryce Harper returned from reconstructive elbow surgery in a record 160 days -- but Harper has exclusively played first base and designated hitter this season.

The Yankees will have Anthony Rizzo under contract next season, and plenty of options at DH, including Giancarlo Stanton. The club will more likely need Dominguez to be ready to play outfield.