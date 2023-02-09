Sources: Hornets trade Jalen McDaniels to Sixers in multi-team deal, begin roster shakeup

Jalen McDaniels’ time with the Charlotte Hornets has come to an end and the reshaping of the roster for the rest of the season is officially underway.

The Hornets traded McDaniels to Philadelphia as part of a multi-team deal with Portland prior to Thursday’s trade deadline, league sources confirmed. Charlotte will receive Svi Mykhailiuk from Portland along with a pair of second-round picks in the deal. The Trail Blazers gain Matisse Thybulle from the 76ers.

The Hornets acquired Philadelphia’s 2023 second-round pick, which originally belonged to Charlotte, and also received a 2027 second-round selection from Portland. The pick will be whichever is the better of the second-rounders involving the Trail Blazers or New Orleans Pelicans.

McDaniels appeared in 56 games for the Hornets this season, starting in 21. He was a versatile piece and frequently filled in at small forward. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, making him expendable.

