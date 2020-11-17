Sources: Hawks in play to acquire Gordon Hayward

The Atlanta Hawks are in play in an attempt to acquire Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

A sign-and-trade deal is a possible route, but Atlanta is equipped with the most cap space in the league at around $44 million and can simply sign Hayward to a hefty multi-year deal if he decided to decline his option.

Atlanta is seeking an alternative playmaker to incorporate alongside young star Trae Young. The Hawks will also be in contention for veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, who is declining his $2.7 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers to become an unrestricted free agent, sources said.

Hayward, 30, has plenty of interest, sources said.

The 6-foot-7 small forward has a player option for the 2020-21 season worth $34.2 million.

He had a deadline of Nov. 17 to decide his course, but both sides have agreed to push the deadline back to Nov. 19. This move is to provide more time for talks to continue on how to move forward, sources said.

The 10-year veteran averaged 17.5 points, 50% from the field, 38% from 3-point range while pulling down 6.7 rebounds last season for the Celtics.

Hayward spent the past three years in Boston and prior to that played seven seasons with the Utah Jazz.

NBA free agency begins on Nov. 20.

Gordon Hayward could be on the move to the Atlanta Hawks. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

