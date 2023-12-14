Sources: Harlon Barnett expected to return to Michigan State football as safeties coach

According to SpartansWire’s sources, there is momentum to bring back the acting head coach of the 2023 Michigan State football team, Harlon Barnett, to the team under new head coach Jonathan Smith as their safeties coach.

Harlon Barnett did yeoman’s work for Michigan State football and the entire Spartan community when he took over a tough situation at MSU and kept the team together when it just as easily could have fallen apart.

Barnett played safety at Michigan State from 1986-198 before going on to have a nice NFL career at that position. He has been coaching defensive backs in some capacity ever since.

Barnett will split the defensive backs coaching responsibility with Blue Adams, who is coming over from Oregon State with Coach Smith.

