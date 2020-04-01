Sources: Boston College QB Anthony Brown transferring to Oregon

Boston College QB Anthony Brown looks to pass during a game against Richmond on Sept. 7. (Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Oregon’s promising 2020 season has a new quarterback in the mix.

Boston College graduate transfer Anthony Brown will be spending his final season in Eugene, sources told Yahoo Sports. He’ll be immediately eligible and projects to compete with redshirt sophomore Tyler Shough, redshirt freshman Cale Millen and true freshman Jay Butterfield to replace Justin Herbert at quarterback.

Brown started 25 games over three seasons at Boston College, putting up a record of 14-11. He flashed with dazzling potential at times, including throwing a pair of touchdowns in a win over Virginia Tech to open the 2019 season and throwing for five touchdowns in a win at Wake Forest in 2018.

Brown had shown marked improvement in 2019, completing 59 percent of his passes before tearing the ACL in his left knee against Louisville on Oct. 5. It was the second ACL injury of his career, as he tore his right ACL against North Carolina State in November of 2017.

Brown has recovered enough from the October injury that he’s been throwing and working out. He’s expected to be cleared for contact before fall camp and would be clear to do seven-on-seven drills this summer when players are allowed back to campus.

Brown spent part of his time since the end of the BC season working out with Quincy Avery, the Atlanta-based quarterback tutor. Avery sees a strong fit in the offense that new Duck offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will bring. “They’re getting a dynamic passer who is an NFL talent,” Avery said. “He’s now going to a system that’s much more open and can allow him to develop in the passing game.”

Brown is a dynamic enough athlete that he can be a threat in the run game, too, which also melds well with Moorhead’s scheme. In Brown’s career at Boston College, he threw 40 touchdowns, 20 interceptions and completed 54.9 percent of his passes. His completion percentage improved each season, jumping from 51.9 percent his freshman year to 59.1 as a junior last year.

