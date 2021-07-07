Giannis Antetokounmpo will start in NBA Finals Game 1 vs. Suns

After being upgraded from doubtful to questionable Tuesday morning, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, sources told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play tonight in Game 1 of The Finals against the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 7, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks later confirmed the news.

Antetokounmpo hasn't played since suffering a hyperextended left knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks on June 29. The Bucks won Games 5 and 6 without the two-time league MVP to secure their spot in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Antetokounmpo warmed up prior to Tuesday's game before the team made the decision for him to start.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the floor warming up — with a protective sleeve over his injured left knee — ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He is currently listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/Asta0ex7hq — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 6, 2021

While imaging allayed initial fears that Antetokounmpo sustained structural damage after his knee buckled the wrong way, his status for his first NBA Finals remained in doubt until minutes before tipoff. Milwaukee's coaches and training staff were presumably satisfied with how his injured knee responded to pregame activities.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists during the postseason. The Suns were listed at BetMGM as -200 favorites to win the NBA championship prior to the news of his return for Game 1.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was cleared to play after warming up prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

