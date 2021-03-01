Former Texas coach Tom Herman joining Chicago Bears

Former Texas coach Tom Herman is headed to the NFL.

Herman has agreed to join the Chicago Bears in an analyst role, the team announced Monday, marking his first NFL job after more than two decades coaching in college.

The specific scope of Herman’s new job isn’t yet clear, but it’s viewed as an opportunity for him to learn the NFL game and work with the Bears' offensive staff.

Herman is intrigued by the NFL, and this job offers an avenue to experience the league firsthand. The job should give Herman a broad view of how the NFL works, as it does not appear he’ll be assigned to coach a specific position.

Herman came on the coaching market this winter after being fired in January in the wake of Texas’ 7-3 season. Herman finished his time at Texas with a 32-18 record in four seasons, following a successful stint at Houston where he went 22-4 in two seasons and beat Florida State in the Peach Bowl in 2015.

Herman built his reputation as an innovative offensive mind as he climbed the coaching ladder. He was the offensive coordinator and play caller on Ohio State’s 2014 national title team, which famously used three quarterbacks. He won the Broyles Award that year as the nation’s top assistant coach.

He also served as the offensive coordinator at Iowa State, Rice and Texas State. Herman’s decision to go to the NFL will again immerse him in the offensive side of the ball.

