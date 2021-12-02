Sources: Ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson has talked to Texas about joining football staff

What was initially just a thought now has conversations behind it.

According to sources, Texas and Gary Patterson have chatted about the former TCU head football coach joining Steve Sarkisian’s staff in some capacity, likely as a defensive analyst.

For the last few years Patterson has told friends that whenever he left TCU he envisioned a scenario where he could join a coaching staff in this role, or potentially as a defensive coordinator.

He would also like to be in a position to be a part of a team that won a national title.

Texas’ current defensive coordinator is Pete Kwiatkowski, who has two years remaining on the three-year, $1.7 million contract he signed after he joined Sarkisian’s staff.

According to sources, Patterson is kicking around a few different opportunities beyond just Texas.

One potential scenario could have Patterson join Bob Stoops at Oklahoma if the now interim head coach of the Sooners decides to stay longer than just coaching the team through the bowl game.

The Oklahoma job is technically vacant after Lincoln Riley left for USC, but the prevailing thought is if Stoops wants to come back for another go he would be welcome.

Patterson and Stoops are friends, and a spot on that staff makes sense.

It’s merely a question of what exactly Patterson wants to do professionally in 2022.

Texas makes sense for a variety of reasons.

He is familiar with Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte; the two worked together for years before CDC left TCU for Austin in 2017.

Patterson’s wife, Kelsey, is a Texas alum.

The drive from his home in Fort Worth is only three hours to Austin. He’s made it clear Fort Worth is his home and he intends to keep it that way.

By being an analyst, he would not have to recruit; the role of the analyst on coaching staffs have grown in the last 10 years.

An “analyst” can interact with coaches, and the role is vaguely defined by the NCAA but they are not permitted to coach players.

For a coach who wants to remain in the game but doesn’t want all of the headaches that come with being a head coach, or even a coordinator, it’s not a bad job. It could be an ideal fit for Patterson.

Story continues

Texas is not going to fire Sarkisian, and it’s doubtful he will dismiss his defensive coordinator even though the Longhorns had one of the worst defenses in 2021 FBS football.

But Sarkisian has to do something.

Hiring Patterson in any capacity will at the minimum be a good look.

If he goes to Texas and helps Sarkisian turn around a team that finished 5-7 in 2021, it will only enhance a resume that doesn’t need much.

Patterson may have not had good teams the past few seasons at TCU, but he is still regarded as one of the best defensive coaches the sport has ever seen.

Several teams want Gary Patterson for that reason.

Texas is one.