Sources: Florida OC Brian Johnson leaving school to become Philadelphia Eagles QB coach

Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is leaving the school for the NFL. Johnson has informed Florida officials that he’s agreed to become the quarterback coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Johnson, 33, has established himself as one of the most promising young coaches in all of college football. He interviewed for jobs at both South Carolina and Boise State in recent weeks and established himself as one of the top candidates in upcoming seasons.

Johnson brings experience after maximizing the production of top college quarterbacks, including Florida’s Kyle Trask, Mississippi State’s Dak Prescott and Houston’s D’Eriq King.

The opportunity to coach in the NFL intrigued Johnson, who’ll enter one of the league’s most compelling quarterback rooms in 2021. The Eagles have both struggling veteran Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts, who is entering his second year in the NFL after showing flashes of promise as a rookie.

Johnson’s college coaching experience included four seasons as an assistant at Utah, three seasons under Dan Mullen at Mississippi State and one season as the offensive coordinator and play-caller at Houston with Major Applewhite.

Johnson spent two years as Florida’s quarterback coach in 2018 and 2019, which reunited him with Mullen, who recruited him to play Utah while an assistant for Urban Meyer.

In 2020, Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator at Florida and Trask emerged as one of the country’s most prolific quarterbacks. Trask finished with 43 touchdowns, eight interceptions and completed nearly 69% of his passes.

Prescott had one of the best seasons in Mississippi State history under Johnson, as he was All-SEC and threw for 3,449 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Johnson also brings an extensive playing pedigree from college. He went 26-7 as a starting quarterback at Utah. (Johnson replaced Alex Smith as Utah's starting quarterback).

Johnson's career included leading the undefeated 2008 Utah team to a No. 2 ranking, which was capped by a 31-17 drubbing of Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

Utah quarterback Brian Johnson (3) kisses his Sugar Bowl MVP trophy after his NCAA football game in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2009. Utah defeated Alabama 31-17. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

