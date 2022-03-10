Sources explain why Giants free agent target Mitchell Trubisky could have many options in free agency

Mitchell Trubisky Bills uniform running in rain

When new GM Joe Schoen said Daniel Jones is the Giants' starting quarterback “right now,” he wasn’t playing a word game. He meant for this season, as long as he’s healthy. They’re not looking to replace him yet.

And that’s one of the reasons why landing their preferred backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, might not be so easy when free agency opens next week.

Trubisky is going to have options on the market, including interest from teams that can offer him “a much clearer path to a starting job,” a league source said. Currently, teams like the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, and Pittsburgh Steelers all could possibly use either a new starter or perhaps a one-year, stop-gap quarterback to groom one they pick in the draft this year.

One league source said it wouldn’t be shocking if Trubisky ended up getting a deal that pays him $8-10 million for 2022. And that is far more than the salary cap-crunched Giants can afford.

“I think teams have taken a second look at him and reevaluated his time in Chicago,” said an NFC scout. “He was better there than you remember. It was a bad team, a bad situation, and he won. Maybe he wasn’t good enough to justify being a Top 5 pick, but he was better than a lot of quarterbacks on the market right now.”

Trubisky was 29-21 in his four seasons with the Bears and he completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 10,652 yards, 64 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. The scout is right: Trubisky’s numbers were good, but not great. And that was viewed as a problem for someone who was the second overall pick of the 2017 draft.

Now, though, he’s just a free agent looking for another shot at a starting job, who compares favorably to some of the other free agent quarterbacks. In a class that includes Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, and Teddy Bridgewater, Trubisky seems to be viewed as one with the most upside – or the “least damaged,” as one scout put it. And it could definitely help his cause that he spent last year working with then-Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

“You have to figure he learned a lot during his one year in Buffalo,” the scout said. “That’s how much respect everyone has for Dabes.”



The fact that the Giants have legitimate interest in signing Trubisky (if the price is right) is probably a clue for everyone about how much he learned. And the Giants are committed to finding a better backup for Jones – one who can perform far better than Mike Glennon did for them last season if Jones gets hurt again.

But the Giants are currently scrambling just to get under the salary cap, and when they do, they’ll have holes to fill on the offensive line, at tight end, and probably several other positions. And while there are always options to fit a contract under the cap if both sides are motivated, the one thing they don’t appear willing to offer Trubisky is a real shot at a starting job. They seem committed to Jones for at least the 2022 season from ownership on down.

Of course, Jones does get hurt a lot. He’s missed nine games with injuries in his three-year career, including the final six last year with an unspecified neck injury. Co-owner John Mara said doctors have told him that injury will be a “non-factor” in 2022, and the Giants have continually indicated that Jones will be cleared to play by at least the start of training camp this summer.

But depending on his options, if Trubisky is looking for the best chance to play, backing up an oft-injured quarterback wouldn’t be the worst place to start.

If they can’t land Trubisky, though, the Giants seem intent on improving their quarterback depth chart. Currently, the only other quarterbacks on the roster with any game experience are Davis Webb and Jake Fromm – two more former Bills. Fromm, an exclusive rights free agent who is likely to be re-signed, was unimpressive in his two starts with the Giants last season. And Webb, a former third-round pick by the Giants (2017), still has never thrown an NFL pass.

The Giants might give Webb a shot at being the primary backup, a source said, but likely not without competition. If a quarterback like Mariota can’t find a chance to start, he could be an option for the Giants. Some of the other inexpensive options on the free agent market include Jacoby Brissett, Tyrod Taylor, or perhaps a seasoned veteran such as Ryan Fitzpatrick or Andy Dalton.