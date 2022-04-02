Sources: Dom Smith would welcome trade from Mets to Padres

Dominic Smith cropped 3/19/22 celebration

With the Mets in serious trade discussions with the San Diego Padres, Dominic Smith feels that he has proven himself as an everyday player, and would welcome the change, sources say.

Smith would not be in a positive headspace as a platoon player for the Mets this year.

The current deal would send Smith to San Diego for starter Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagan. The Mets would also acquire first baseman Eric Hosmer (with San Diego sending approximately $30 million) and look to make it a three-team trade or flip Hosmer. The Cubs are one possibility.

The purpose of this deal would be to increase the Mets’ pitching depth with Jacob deGrom out for an extended period of time. The Mets see Paddack as a back-of-the-rotation starter comparable to Tylor Megill, and with some upside to improve his third pitch, an average curveball.