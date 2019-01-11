Dolphins expected to offer Brian Flores head coach job

New England Patriots defensive assistant Brian Flores is expected to be offered the Miami Dolphins‘ head coaching job at the conclusion of the Patriots’ playoff run, a source close to the Dolphins told Yahoo Sports on Friday.

Flores, officially New England’s linebackers coach, has been the de facto defensive coordinator this season, calling plays for the unit but not holding the coordinator position in title.

He drew multiple head coaching interviews in the past 12 months, including with the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. Flores also drew interview interest from the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos this offseason.

Brian Flores appears to be the top choice to be the Dolphins’ head coach in 2019. (AP)

According to the source, Flores impressed Dolphins general manager Chris Grier during the interview process and took the lead for the job over Dallas Cowboys defensive assistant Kris Richard in the past 48 hours. Richard could still draw defensive coordinator interest in the coming days, but it remains possible that the Cowboys will promote him to that same role in Dallas, while moving current coordinator Rod Marinelli to a senior defensive adviser position. That potential move would be similar to what the Houston Texans did with Romeo Crennel in 2017, when Mike Vrabel ascended to the defensive coordinator role and Crennel remained a valued senior level assistant.

One year later, Crennel returned to the coordinator role when Vrabel took a head coaching job with the Tennessee Titans.

